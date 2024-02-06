Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Open is returning to the PGA Tour schedule in 2024, and defending champion Tony Finau has committed to play.

Finau won the tournament in November 2022. As the tour moved to a calendar-year schedule in 2024, it wasn't held in 2023.

This year's edition is scheduled for March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

The 2022 Houston Open victory is one of six for Finau on the PGA Tour, and he has 31 top-five results.

Finau, 34, is ranked 23rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. His best finish so far in 2024 is a tie for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.