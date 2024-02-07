Open Extended Reactions

The WM Phoenix Open will tee off on Feb. 8 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. The purse is $8,800,000, with a first-place prize of $1,584,000.

Scottie Scheffler enters this year's Phoenix Open as a back-to-back winner. Last year, Scheffler defeated Nick Taylor by 2 strokes to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's WM Phoenix Open.

How can I watch the WM Phoenix Open?

Every round will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here's the complete schedule:

THURSDAY

First round: 9:15 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

FRIDAY

Second round: 9:15 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

SATURDAY

Third round: 10:30 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

SUNDAY

Final round: 10:30 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Who are the favorites?

Scheffler (+460) enters as the heavy favorite on ESPN BET, especially since No. 4 Viktor Hovland and No. 5 Xander Schauffele have both withdrawn from the event.

The next-best odds belong to Justin Thomas (+900), Max Homa (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1700) and Sam Burns (+2000).

Where can I find more golf coverage from ESPN?

Be sure to check out ESPN's golf page, which includes breaking news, in-depth analysis, rankings, one-hour recaps of each Masters Tournament since 1960 and more.