          Lucas Glover WDs from Phoenix Open after missing tee time

          • Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff WriterFeb 8, 2024, 06:47 PM
              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University. You can follow him via Twitter @joshweinfuss.
          SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Lucas Glover withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday morning because he missed his tee time.

          A PGA Tour official confirmed to ESPN that Glover had withdrawn and Ryo Hisatsune, the first alternate, had replaced him in the field. The tour was not given a specific reason for Glover's withdrawal.

          However, Glover told the Golf Channel that he misread a text message with his tee time, which was set for 10:26 a.m. ET/8:26 a.m. Arizona time.

          "I'm kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time," Glover told the Golf Channel.

          Glover said he was in his hotel room when a WM Phoenix Open official called him to tell him he had a minute before his tee time.