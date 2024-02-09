Open Extended Reactions

Harold Varner III and Paul Casey each shot a 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas on Thursday.

Varner went bogey-free with seven birdies at Las Vegas Country Club, while Casey absorbed his only bogey of the day early in his round before charging up the leaderboard with eight birdies.

The pair is 2 shots ahead of a four-way tie at 5-under 65, which includes three RangeGoats GC teammates -- captain Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Thomas Pieters. The trio has the RangeGoats on top of the team leaderboard by a stroke.

Jason Kokrak is also at 5 under.

Casey had what he called a "silly error" on his third hole of the day, the par-4 10th, with a three-putt bogey. Then he shifted gears with six birdies in his next nine holes, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker at the par-4 18th.

"My caddie said it had 5 or 6 written all over it and I turned it into a 3," Casey said. "Sometimes you need those little momentum-swinging shots."

The veteran golfer, a member of Crushers GC, has had a hard time finding success on the LIV circuit. In 2023, Casey began the season with a fourth-place finish and never finished in the top 20 the rest of the way.

Now the 46-year-old is in prime position entering the final two days of LIV's first event in Las Vegas.

"Love being part of the Crushers, but I don't feel I've done my bit contributing and having that individual success, as well," Casey said.

Varner felt the same way, saying he "didn't pully [his] weight last week" for 4Aces GC, as he finished dead last at Mayakoba at 14 over par.

He started Thursday's round at No. 4, birdied his first two holes and was well on his way.

"When I made birdies, it was like, 'let's go birdie the next one,'" Varner said. "It's like riding a bike."

Tied for seventh at 4 under are Talor Gooch, Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri and Graeme McDowell.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and LIV newcomer Tyrrell Hatton are part of a large group at 3 under. Spain's Jon Rahm is at 2 under, along with Brooks Koepka and last week's winner, Joaquin Niemann.