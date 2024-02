Open Extended Reactions

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness, putting a premature halt to his first competitive appearance in 2024. Woods' last appearance was at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last December, where he finished 18th out of 20. That was his first event since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters and having surgery to fuse his ankle.

Here's how Woods fared on and off the fairway before his withdrawal.