          Who has won the men's U.S. Open? Golf winners by year

          Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open. David Cannon/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 26, 2025, 01:23 AM

          Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, notching his second major title.

          The LIV Golf player, having battled a hip injury during the tournament, is on top of his game.

          Here's a list of all-time U.S. Open champions.

          2024: Bryson DeChambeau

          2023: Wyndham Clark

          2022: Matt Fitzpatrick

          2021: Jon Rahm

          2020: Bryson DeChambeau

          2019: Gary Woodland

          2018: Brooks Koepka

          2017: Brooks Koepka

          2016: Dustin Johnson

          2015: Jordan Spieth

          2014: Martin Kaymer

          2013: Justin Rose

          2012: Webb Simpson

          2011: Rory McIlroy

          2010: Graeme McDowell

          2009: Lucas Glover

          2008: Tiger Woods*

          2007: Angel Cabrera

          2006: Geoff Ogilvy

          2005: Michael Campbell

          2004: Retief Goosen

          2003: Jim Furyk

          2002: Tiger Woods

          2001: Retief Goosen*

          2000: Tiger Woods

          1999: Payne Stewart

          1998: Lee Janzen

          1997: Ernie Els

          1996: Steve Jones

          1995: Corey Pavin

          1994: Ernie Els*

          1993: Lee Janzen

          1992: Tom Kite

          1991: Payne Stewart

          1990: Hale Irwin* 1

          1989: Curtis Strange

          1988: Curtis Strange*

          1987: Scott Simpson

          1986: Raymond Floyd

          1985: Andy North

          1984: Fuzzy Zoeller*

          1983: Larry Nelson

          1982: Tom Watson

          1981: David Graham

          1980: Jack Nicklaus

          1979: Hale Irwin

          1978: Andy North

          1977: Hubert Green

          1976: Jerry Pate

          1975: Lou Graham*

          1974: Hale Irwin

          1973: Johnny Miller

          1972: Jack Nicklaus

          1971: Lee Trevino*

          1970: Tony Jacklin

          1969: Orville Moody

          1968: Lee Trevino

          1967: Jack Nicklaus

          1966: Billy Casper Jr.*

          1965: Gary Player*

          1964: Ken Venturi

          1963: Julius Boros*

          1962: Jack Nicklaus*

          1961: Gene Littler

          1960: Arnold Palmer

          1959: Billy Casper Jr.

          1958: Tommy Bolt

          1957: Dick Mayer*

          1956: Cary Middlecoff

          1955: Jack Fleck*

          1954: Ed Furgol

          1953: Ben Hogan

          1952: Julius Boros

          1951: Ben Hogan

          1950: Ben Hogan*

          1949: Cary Middlecoff

          1948: Ben Hogan

          1947: Lew Worsham*

          1946: Lloyd Mangrum*

          1945: Canceled due to World War II

          1944: Canceled due to World War II

          1943: Canceled due to World War II

          1942: Canceled due to World War II

          1941: Craig Wood

          1940: Lawson Little*

          1939: Byron Nelson*

          1938: Ralph Guldahl

          1937: Ralph Guldahl

          1936: Tony Manero

          1935: Sam Parks Jr.

          1934: Olin Dutra

          1933: (a)-Johnny Goodman

          1932: Gene Sarazen

          1931: Billy Burke*

          1930: (a)-Bob Jones

          1929: (a)-Bob Jones*

          1928: Johnny Farrell*

          1927: Tommy Armour*

          1926: (a)-Bob Jones

          1925: William Macfarlane*

          1924: Cyril Walker

          1923: (a)-Bob Jones*

          1922: Gene Sarazen

          1921: James M. Barnes

          1920: Edward Ray

          1919: Walter Hagen

          1918: Canceled due to World War I

          1917: Canceled due to World War I

          1916: (a)-Charles Evans Jr.

          1915: (a)-Jerome D. Travers

          1914: Walter Hagen

          1913: (a)-Francis Ouimet*

          1912: John J. McDermott

          1911: John J. McDermott*

          1910: Alex Smith*

          1909: George Sargent

          1908: Fred McLeod*

          1907: Alex Ross*

          1906: Alex Smith

          1905: Willie Anderson

          1904: Willie Anderson

          1903: Willie Anderson*

          1902: Laurence Auchterlonie

          1901: Willie Anderson*

          1900: Harry Vardon

          1899: Willie Smith

          1898: Fred Herd

          1897: Joe Lloyd

          1896: James Foulis

          1895: Horace Rawlins

          * Won in playoff

