Who has won the men's U.S. Open? Golf winners by year

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, notching his second major title.
The LIV Golf player, having battled a hip injury during the tournament, is on top of his game.
Here's a list of all-time U.S. Open champions.
2024: Bryson DeChambeau
2023: Wyndham Clark
2022: Matt Fitzpatrick
2021: Jon Rahm
2020: Bryson DeChambeau
2019: Gary Woodland
2018: Brooks Koepka
2017: Brooks Koepka
2016: Dustin Johnson
2015: Jordan Spieth
2014: Martin Kaymer
2013: Justin Rose
2012: Webb Simpson
2011: Rory McIlroy
2010: Graeme McDowell
2009: Lucas Glover
2008: Tiger Woods*
2007: Angel Cabrera
2006: Geoff Ogilvy
2005: Michael Campbell
2004: Retief Goosen
2003: Jim Furyk
2002: Tiger Woods
2001: Retief Goosen*
2000: Tiger Woods
1999: Payne Stewart
1998: Lee Janzen
1997: Ernie Els
1996: Steve Jones
1995: Corey Pavin
1994: Ernie Els*
1993: Lee Janzen
1992: Tom Kite
1991: Payne Stewart
1990: Hale Irwin* 1
1989: Curtis Strange
1988: Curtis Strange*
1987: Scott Simpson
1986: Raymond Floyd
1985: Andy North
1984: Fuzzy Zoeller*
1983: Larry Nelson
1982: Tom Watson
1981: David Graham
1980: Jack Nicklaus
1979: Hale Irwin
1978: Andy North
1977: Hubert Green
1976: Jerry Pate
1975: Lou Graham*
1974: Hale Irwin
1973: Johnny Miller
1972: Jack Nicklaus
1971: Lee Trevino*
1970: Tony Jacklin
1969: Orville Moody
1968: Lee Trevino
1967: Jack Nicklaus
1966: Billy Casper Jr.*
1965: Gary Player*
1964: Ken Venturi
1963: Julius Boros*
1962: Jack Nicklaus*
1961: Gene Littler
1960: Arnold Palmer
1959: Billy Casper Jr.
1958: Tommy Bolt
1957: Dick Mayer*
1956: Cary Middlecoff
1955: Jack Fleck*
1954: Ed Furgol
1953: Ben Hogan
1952: Julius Boros
1951: Ben Hogan
1950: Ben Hogan*
1949: Cary Middlecoff
1948: Ben Hogan
1947: Lew Worsham*
1946: Lloyd Mangrum*
1945: Canceled due to World War II
1944: Canceled due to World War II
1943: Canceled due to World War II
1942: Canceled due to World War II
1941: Craig Wood
1940: Lawson Little*
1939: Byron Nelson*
1938: Ralph Guldahl
1937: Ralph Guldahl
1936: Tony Manero
1935: Sam Parks Jr.
1934: Olin Dutra
1933: (a)-Johnny Goodman
1932: Gene Sarazen
1931: Billy Burke*
1930: (a)-Bob Jones
1929: (a)-Bob Jones*
1928: Johnny Farrell*
1927: Tommy Armour*
1926: (a)-Bob Jones
1925: William Macfarlane*
1924: Cyril Walker
1923: (a)-Bob Jones*
1922: Gene Sarazen
1921: James M. Barnes
1920: Edward Ray
1919: Walter Hagen
1918: Canceled due to World War I
1917: Canceled due to World War I
1916: (a)-Charles Evans Jr.
1915: (a)-Jerome D. Travers
1914: Walter Hagen
1913: (a)-Francis Ouimet*
1912: John J. McDermott
1911: John J. McDermott*
1910: Alex Smith*
1909: George Sargent
1908: Fred McLeod*
1907: Alex Ross*
1906: Alex Smith
1905: Willie Anderson
1904: Willie Anderson
1903: Willie Anderson*
1902: Laurence Auchterlonie
1901: Willie Anderson*
1900: Harry Vardon
1899: Willie Smith
1898: Fred Herd
1897: Joe Lloyd
1896: James Foulis
1895: Horace Rawlins
* Won in playoff
