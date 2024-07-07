Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Ewen Ferguson won the BMW International Open by two shots on Sunday for his third European tour title -- and clinched a spot in the Open Championship taking place in his native Scotland this month.

The 168th-ranked Ferguson smiled as he rotated both of his shoulders before tapping in the winning putt for a final round of 4-under 68 at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Both of his other titles came in 2022 -- at the Qatar Masters and the ISPS Handa World Invitational -- but this latest one felt extra special because of the bonus prize that came with it.

Ferguson will now be in the field at Royal Troon in western Scotland, which isn't too far from his birthplace of Glasgow.

In a tearful interview after his round, Ferguson said: "The Open Championship is a tournament that everyone wants to play in. I feel like I can do well there."

Completing his impending homecoming, Ferguson will also be playing in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick next week. The Open takes place the week after.

Ferguson was tied with Jordan Smith going into the final round. Smith shot 70 and was tied for second place with David Micheluzzi (68).