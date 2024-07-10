How to watch 2024 Genesis Scottish Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

No golfer has ever won the Scottish Open in back-to-back years. Defending champion Rory McIlroy looks to end that drought when he tees it up for the first time since missing two late par putts inside of 4 feet and losing the U.S. Open in mid-June. McIlroy and 155 other golfers head to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, to vie for a $9 million purse, including $1.58 million to the winner.

Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the Genesis Scottish Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the tournament on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at 2 a.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 2 a.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 4:15 a.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 4:15 a.m.

Coverage includes featured groups each day.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

In addition to 2023 champion McIlroy, fans can look forward to watching:

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

