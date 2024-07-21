Take a look at the key numbers after Xander Schauffele wins his second major of the year at the Open Championship. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Xander Schauffele captured the Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland on Sunday, earning his second major title this season (and the second of his career as well).

One of just two golfers in the field to finish Round 4 on Sunday without a bogey, Schauffele rose to first place on the final day after he finished a weather-impacted third round Saturday tied for second place. Schauffele powered his way to the finish line on the back of a blistering 6-under final round. He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to record multiple final rounds of 65 or better en route to major championships, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and is the only one to do so twice in one year.

Two months after Schauffele's first major championship victory, at the PGA Championship, his Open win made it the first year since 1982 that U.S. golfers claimed all four majors -- Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, and Bryson DeChambeau claimed the U.S. Open. The victory makes Schauffele the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in a season.

It didn't take long for social media to react to Schauffele's victory.

What an incredible performance by @XSchauffele A final round 65 with -4 on the difficult back 9 to win The Open and become CGOTY is simply amazing. Congratulations, what a year, keep it up in Paris too! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 21, 2024

Congratulations, Xander Schauffele, Champion Golfer of the Year. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BqWBRkSfby — Royal Troon Golf (@RoyalTroonGC) July 21, 2024

XANDER SCHAUFFELE DOES IT AGAIN! 🏆🏆



He conquers Royal Troon to claim his second major of the year! pic.twitter.com/V8tcD2sXki — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 21, 2024

A new name added to the most iconic trophy in golf.



Xander Schauffele has been etched into golfing history. pic.twitter.com/2FESc4gOfW — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2024

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.