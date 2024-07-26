Open Extended Reactions

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- K.J. Choi of South Korea has a two-shot lead of the Senior British Open after carding a 3-under 69 in the second round Friday.

Choi matched his first-round score. He surged ahead after he eagled the par-5 12th hole at Carnoustie.

"Today's iron shots were better than yesterday and still inside six, seven foot; the putter, reading is very difficult," Choi said. "Couple of mistakes on some shots and couple of mistakes with the putter but still scored the same as yesterday."

Overnight leader Stephen Ames was Choi's nearest chaser going into the weekend. The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot par for the day.

Australia's Richard Green (72) and Irishman Padraig Harrington (70) were three strokes off the lead.

Harrington was well placed to become the fifth man to win the British Open and Senior British Open.

"We've only played 36 holes. Feels like we've done 72," Harrington said. "Been a tough 36 holes with that weather and wind and you've got to all be on, and I'm sure it's going to be another 36 of tough mental fortitude to come."