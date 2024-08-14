PGA Tour releases 2025 FedEx Cup season schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour released the 2025 FedEx Cup regular season and playoffs schedule on Wednesday.

The 36-event regular season begins with the first of eight signature events, The Sentry in Hawaii from Jan. 2-5.

The regular season concludes with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31-Aug. 3.

The three-event playoffs will determine the FedEx Cup champion, crowned at the Tour Championship in Atlanta from Aug. 21-24.

Including the playoffs, tournaments will be contested across 18 states plus Mexico, Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

"The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans and players," commissioner Jay Monahan said. "Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the Signature Events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA Tour's best competing head-to-head.

"As we enter the second year of this reimagined schedule, one thing remains a constant -- winning on the PGA Tour continues to rank among the most difficult and rewarding accomplishments in sport. We are grateful to the entire membership, especially our Player Directors and Player Advisory Council, as well as our tournaments and partners."

The full tournament slate is available on the PGA Tour website, but these are the 2025 calendar's eight signature events:

--The Sentry (Jan. 2-5)

--AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 30-Feb. 2)

--The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 13-16)

--Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 6-9)

--RBC Heritage (April 17-20)

--Truist Championship (May 8-11)

--Memorial Tournament (May 29-June 1)

--Travelers Championship (June 19-22)