Brandt Snedeker is replacing Keegan Bradley as a captain's assistant for this month's Presidents Cup in Montreal, U.S. team captain Jim Furyk announced Wednesday.

Furyk had previously named Bradley a captain's assistant for the team event, but then used one of his six captain's picks on Bradley to compete against the International team Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Snedeker joins Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as U.S. captain's assistants.

Snedeker, 43, was a member of the 2013 Presidents Cup team at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.

"I enjoyed competing together with Brandt at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah," Furyk said in a statement. "He is a fierce competitor, great teammate and one of the most respected players on the PGA Tour. He will provide a steady voice in the team room, and I will rely on him for insight and advice as we lead our 12 players into Montreal at the end of the month."

Snedeker will be one of Bradley's vice captains at next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner was named the winner of the Payne Stewart Award in recognition of his character, sportsmanship and charitable giving.

"I was honored to get the call from Jim and thrilled to accept this role as one of his captain's assistants for the Presidents Cup," Snedeker said. "He's someone I've looked up to throughout my career and I know will be a strong leader for the U.S. team at Royal Montreal. My goal is to add a trusted voice to our players throughout the week and do everything I can to help us pull out the win."