          Brooks Koepka cards 62 to lead LIV Golf Chicago by 4 shots

          • Associated Press
          Sep 13, 2024, 10:38 PM

          BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- Brooks Koepka birdied his last three holes Friday for an 8-under 62, staking him to a four-shot lead after the first round of LIV Golf Chicago, the final individual event of the season.

          Koepka is going for a season-high third victory in LIV Golf this season, though his seven finishes out of the top 10 in the 54-man league have left him too far behind to challenge for the individual title and the $18 million bonus.

          The race is between Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann.

          Niemann had a 68, making five birdies but slowed by a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole at Bolingbrook Golf Course. Rahm made only two birdies in his round of 69.

          Koepka, a five-time major champion, already has a league-high five career victories in the Saudi-funded league. He has won this year in Singapore and the Greenbrier. He was four shots ahead of Paul Casey, with Anirban Lahiri another shot behind.