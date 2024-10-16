Scottie Scheffler sits down with Marty Smith to explain his emotions leading up to his second Masters win. (2:51)

How Scottie Scheffler found his way to his second Masters win (2:51)

Scottie Scheffler didn't have to think too hard when pondering what would be on the menu for the traditional Champions Dinner during Masters week.

If you're curious, it starts with cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie style," firecracker shrimp and tortilla soup.

For the main course, it's Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish served with sides of macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

And for dessert, a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with ice cream.

Sound familiar? Well, that was the meal at the Champions Dinner prior to the 2023 Masters.

Scheffler, 28, revealed his dinner plans during his appearance on the "Golf's Subpar" podcast.

"I'm wondering if I should just have the same exact menu," Scheffler said. "It was pretty good. It's all my favorite foods. I don't know really what I could do differently. I think it would be kind of fun just to have the exact same food."

Scheffler won the tournament for the second time in three years in April, beating Sweden's Ludvig Åberg by four strokes.