Joel Dahmen withdrew before the start of the second round at the Shriners Children's Open on Friday, one day after absorbing a four-stroke penalty for carrying an extra club.

Dahmen, 36, was sitting in 131st place out of 132 players at 5-over-par entering the wind-delayed second round at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The situation could impact Dahmen's playing status for next year. He is currently No. 124 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, and the top 125 players at the end of the fall circuit will retain full status on tour for 2025.

He self-reported having 15 clubs in his bag, one more than allowed, during his opening round Thursday. Dahmen said most pros travel with 15 or 16 clubs but he somehow forgot to reduce the total to 14 before the start of play.

"I'd like to blame (caddie) Geno (Bonnalie). That would be the easy thing to do. It's not his fault either," Dahmen said. "I played Tuesday and Wednesday out here. We didn't see it in there. It was an extra 4-iron, so I had two 4-irons in the bag.

"Why, I don't know. I don't know how it got there. It sucks. It sucks at the spot I'm in as well. Yeah, we got to (No.) 4 tee and I grabbed a water and I walked over to my bag and I saw a 4-iron that was in the wrong spot, and our stuff is always in the right spot. It wasn't in the right spot."

Dahmen, who was featured on the Netflix documentary series "Full Swing," owns one career PGA Tour win, at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He is currently No. 229 in the Official World Golf Ranking.