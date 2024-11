Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Young on Wednesday withdrew from the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Young, who is 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, was the highest-ranked player in the field at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

The PGA Tour did not provide a reason for the withdrawal of Young, who was replaced by Sean O'Hair.

Young, 27, was set to make his first start since the BMW Championship while also seeking his first tour title. Young does have six top-10s this season.