Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years.

The 67-year-old German star with a Champions-record 46 career victories had a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has shot his age or better 22 times on the tour.

"I've got to continue to play aggressive and hit as many fairways as I possibly can and as many greens," Langer said. "The key for me is making putts. I've got to try and hit 15, 16, 17 greens in regulation if I can and make a bunch of putts."

He has fought back after tearing his left Achilles playing pickleball in February.

"It would mean a great deal because of what I've been through this year," Langer said. "And also, I didn't win this year. It's the first time in my Champions Tour career that I didn't win in a season. So yeah, there will be a little extra effort tomorrow."

Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the season standings, was second after a 63 -- poised to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was tied for 14th after a 71.

"The whole goal was to defend the championship this week and, if I do that, then the Schwab Cup's a bonus," Alker said.

Alker had a run of five straight birdies but closed with six straight pars.

Richard Green was third at 11 under after a 63. Alex Cejka had a 68 to get to 10 under, and Jerry Kelly was 9 under after a 66.

Stewart Cink, three strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, shot a 75 to drop to 8 under.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier not in the field. He has never played a postseason tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is 22nd in the standings.