Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and cursed loudly after shots at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, with his conduct earning the hot-headed English golfer a fine from the European tour and a rebuke by a broadcaster for setting a "terrible" example.

The 18th-ranked Hatton's general unhappiness with his game in Dubai this week boiled over during the third round of the season-ending tournament at the Earth Course.

It started in ignominious fashion when he lazily attempted to tap in from barely a foot for par at the fourth hole only for the ball to strike the back of the cup and lip out and finished when he threw his ball toward the water guarding the green at No. 18 after completing his round.

In between those incidents, the most grievous example of Hatton's poor behavior came at No. 14 when he pulled his third shot at the par-5 and pressed his iron so hard into the ground that it snapped.

Ewen Murray, a commentator on British broadcaster Sky Sports, reacted by saying: "It's time for change, I'm afraid. That's a terrible influence on the next generation."

Earlier, Hatton angrily took a swipe at a divot after missing the green with his approach to No. 8. His behavior became more erratic on the 11th when, after missing a five-foot putt for birdie, he slammed his putter down on the green and repeatedly swore in comments picked up on TV.

He was heard cursing again on the 13th after his tee shot settled on the fringe.

After the round, the European tour confirmed that Hatton's behavior breached its code of conduct.

"He will be fined as a result," the tour said.

Hatton started the third round one shot off the lead and ended it three back of joint leaders Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

The 33-year-old Hatton, who has won tournaments on both sides of the Atlantic and is a three-time Ryder Cup player, joined the LIV Golf series early this year but still plays events on the European tour.

He is renowned as one of the most combustible golfers around, often heard chattering away to himself after shots.

On Friday, while playing No. 18 at the Earth Course, Hatton was heard saying: "I despise everything about this hole."

The course was designed by Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf.