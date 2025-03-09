Open Extended Reactions

Rio Takeda shot a blistering 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament by six shots ahead of Minjee Lee of Australia, the second LPGA title for the young Japanese golfer.

The 21-year-old Takeda finished at 17-under 271 for the four rounds on China's southern island of Hainan. She opened with rounds of 69-69-69 before carding the 64.

"I'm really happy with this," said Takeda, who pocketed $375,000 for the first-place finish. "Really happy to win this tournament because the course layout, it's really, really different."

Lee closed with a 67 to finish at 277 with Ayaka Furue behind with a 68 to finish at 10-under 278.

Takeda won her first LPGA title four months ago, taking the Toto Japan Classic in a six-hole sudden-death playoff.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA's No. 2-ranked player, closed with a disappointing 74 and was 13 strokes off the pace. She finished at 4-under 284.

It was also a disappointing tournament for No. 4-ranked Ruoning Yin of China. She finished with a 73 and was 19 shots off the winning pace.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.