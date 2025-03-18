J.J. Spaun struggles, including finding the water on Hole 17, as Rory McIlroy takes home the Players Championship in a three-hole Monday playoff. (2:01)

Rory McIlroy has committed to next week's Houston Open in what is expected to be his final start before the Masters, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

McIlroy is coming off a win at the Players Championship, where he outlasted J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff Monday. Afterward, he acknowledged wanting to play in another tournament ahead of the Masters, which will be held April 10-13. A long-coveted win there would complete the career Grand Slam for the world No. 2.

This week's Valspar in Florida will be followed by the Houston Open and then the Texas Open.

"No, I think three weeks going in (to the Masters without playing), it's a little too much, so I'll play one of the events in Texas, whether it's Houston or San Antonio, I'm sure," McIlroy said Monday when asked about his upcoming schedule.

McIlroy has played the Houston Open four times, but his last appearance was in 2014.

Also in this year's field in Houston is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.