Which players have won a golf career Grand Slam?

In men's golf, it's all about the majors: the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. While the Masters might be the most prestigious tournament, any major win is considered a notable achievement for a professional golfer.

Rory McIlroy is on a quest to become the sixth men's golfer to complete a career Grand Slam, needing only a Masters championship to accomplish the feat. Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson also need one major each to complete a career Grand Slam -- the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, respectively.

On the women's side, seven LPGA golfers have completed career Grand Slams by winning four different majors. Only Karrie Webb has achieved a super career Grand Slam, winning five majors after a fifth was added in 2013. Lydia Ko, Anna Nordqvist and In Gee Chun are each one tournament away from career Grand Slams.

Here's a closer look at PGA and LPGA golfers who have completed career Grand Slams:

Men

Tiger Woods

Open Championship (2000)

U.S. Open (2000)

PGA Championship (1999)

Masters (1997)

Jack Nicklaus

Open Championship (1966)

PGA Championship (1963)

Masters (1963)

U.S. Open (1962)

Gary Player

U.S. Open (1965)

PGA Championship (1962)

Masters (1961)

Open Championship (1959)

Ben Hogan

Open Championship (1953)

Masters (1951)

U.S. Open (1948)

PGA Championship (1946)

Gene Sarazen

Masters (1935)

Open Championship (1932)

PGA Championship (1922)

U.S. Open (1922)

Women

Inbee Park

Women's Open (2015)

Women's PGA Championship (2013)

Chevron Championship (formerly the Kraft Nabisco Championship, 2013)

U.S. Open (2008)

Annika Sorenstam

Women's Open (2003)

Women's PGA Championship (2003)

Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Championship, 2001)

U.S. Open (1995)

Karrie Webb

Women's Open (2002)

Women's PGA Championship (2001)

U.S. Open (2000)

Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Championship, 2000)

du Maurier Classic (1999)

Juli Inkster

U.S. Open (1999)

Women's PGA Championship (1999)

du Maurier Classic (1984)

Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Dinah Shore, 1984)

Pat Bradley

Women's PGA Championship (1986)

Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Dinah Shore, 1986)

U.S. Open (1981)

du Maurier Classic (1980)

Mickey Wright

Western Open (1962)

Titleholders Championship (1961)

Women's PGA Championship (1958)

U.S. Open (1958)

Louise Suggs

Women's PGA Championship (1957)

U.S. Open (1949)

Titleholders Championship (1946)

Western Open (1946)

