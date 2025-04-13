        <
          Which players have won a golf career Grand Slam?

          Tiger Woods is the most recent men's golfer to achieve a career Grand Slam. Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
          Apr 13, 2025, 07:16 PM

          In men's golf, it's all about the majors: the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. While the Masters might be the most prestigious tournament, any major win is considered a notable achievement for a professional golfer.

          Rory McIlroy is on a quest to become the sixth men's golfer to complete a career Grand Slam, needing only a Masters championship to accomplish the feat. Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson also need one major each to complete a career Grand Slam -- the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, respectively.

          On the women's side, seven LPGA golfers have completed career Grand Slams by winning four different majors. Only Karrie Webb has achieved a super career Grand Slam, winning five majors after a fifth was added in 2013. Lydia Ko, Anna Nordqvist and In Gee Chun are each one tournament away from career Grand Slams.

          Here's a closer look at PGA and LPGA golfers who have completed career Grand Slams:

          Men

          Tiger Woods

          • Open Championship (2000)

          • U.S. Open (2000)

          • PGA Championship (1999)

          • Masters (1997)

          Jack Nicklaus

          • Open Championship (1966)

          • PGA Championship (1963)

          • Masters (1963)

          • U.S. Open (1962)

          Gary Player

          • U.S. Open (1965)

          • PGA Championship (1962)

          • Masters (1961)

          • Open Championship (1959)

          Ben Hogan

          • Open Championship (1953)

          • Masters (1951)

          • U.S. Open (1948)

          • PGA Championship (1946)

          Gene Sarazen

          • Masters (1935)

          • Open Championship (1932)

          • PGA Championship (1922)

          • U.S. Open (1922)

          Women

          Inbee Park

          • Women's Open (2015)

          • Women's PGA Championship (2013)

          • Chevron Championship (formerly the Kraft Nabisco Championship, 2013)

          • U.S. Open (2008)

          Annika Sorenstam

          • Women's Open (2003)

          • Women's PGA Championship (2003)

          • Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Championship, 2001)

          • U.S. Open (1995)

          Karrie Webb

          • Women's Open (2002)

          • Women's PGA Championship (2001)

          • U.S. Open (2000)

          • Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Championship, 2000)

          • du Maurier Classic (1999)

          Juli Inkster

          • U.S. Open (1999)

          • Women's PGA Championship (1999)

          • du Maurier Classic (1984)

          • Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Dinah Shore, 1984)

          Pat Bradley

          • Women's PGA Championship (1986)

          • Chevron Championship (formerly the Nabisco Dinah Shore, 1986)

          • U.S. Open (1981)

          • du Maurier Classic (1980)

          Mickey Wright

          • Western Open (1962)

          • Titleholders Championship (1961)

          • Women's PGA Championship (1958)

          • U.S. Open (1958)

          Louise Suggs

          • Women's PGA Championship (1957)

          • U.S. Open (1949)

          • Titleholders Championship (1946)

          • Western Open (1946)

