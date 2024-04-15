        <
        >

          Who has won the Masters? All-time Augusta winners list

          Scottie Scheffler is now the owner of two green jackets. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 15, 2024, 01:43 PM

          The Masters Tournament is the first major championship of the season in men's professional golf.

          This year, Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket in a 3-year span. Here's a year-by-year look at who has won each Masters tournament:

          2024 Scottie Scheffler

          2023 Jon Rahm

          2022 Scottie Scheffler

          2021 Hideki Matsuyama

          2020 Dustin Johnson

          2019 Tiger Woods

          2018 Patrick Reed

          2017 Sergio Garcia*

          2016 Danny Willett

          2015 Jordan Spieth

          2014 Bubba Watson

          2013 Adam Scott*

          2012 Bubba Watson*

          2011 Charl Schwartzel

          2010 Phil Mickelson

          2009 Angel Cabrera*

          2008 Trevor Immelman

          2007 Zach Johnson

          2006 Phil Mickelson

          2005 Tiger Woods*

          2004 Phil Mickelson

          2003 Mike Weir*

          2002 Tiger Woods

          2001 Tiger Woods

          2000 Vijay Singh

          1999 Jose Maria Olazabal

          1998 Mark O'Meara

          1997 Tiger Woods

          1996 Nick Faldo

          1995 Ben Crenshaw

          1994 Jose Maria Olazabal

          1993 Bernhard Langer

          1992 Fred Couples

          1991 Ian Woosnam

          1990 Nick Faldo*

          1989 Nick Faldo*

          1988 Sandy Lyle

          1987 Larry Mize*

          1986 Jack Nicklaus

          1985 Bernhard Langer

          1984 Ben Crenshaw

          1983 Seve Ballesteros

          1982 Craig Stadler*

          1981 Tom Watson

          1980 Seve Ballesteros

          1979 Fuzzy Zoeller*

          1978 Gary Player

          1977 Tom Watson

          1976 Raymond Floyd

          1975 Jack Nicklaus

          1974 Gary Player

          1973 Tommy Aaron

          1972 Jack Nicklaus

          1971 Charles Coody

          1970 Billy Casper*

          1969 George Archer

          1968 Bob Goalby

          1967 Gay Brewer Jr.

          1966 Jack Nicklaus*

          1965 Jack Nicklaus

          1964 Arnold Palmer

          1963 Jack Nicklaus

          1962 Arnold Palmer*

          1961 Gary Player

          1960 Arnold Palmer

          1959 Art Wall Jr.

          1958 Arnold Palmer

          1957 Doug Ford

          1956 Jack Burke Jr.

          1955 Cary Middlecoff

          1954 Sam Snead*

          1953 Ben Hogan

          1952 Sam Snead

          1951 Ben Hogan

          1950 Jimmy Demaret

          1949 Sam Snead

          1948 Claude Harmon

          1947 Jimmy Demaret

          1946 Herman Keiser

          1945 No tournament due to World War II

          1944 No tournament due to World War II

          1943 No tournament due to World War II

          1942 Byron Nelson*

          1941 Craig Wood

          1940 Jimmy Demaret

          1939 Ralph Guldahl

          1938 Henry Picard

          1937 Byron Nelson

          1936 Horton Smith

          1935 Gene Sarazen*

          1934 Horton Smith

          *Won in playoff

          Check out ESPN's golf page, which includes breaking news, in-depth analysis, one-hour recaps of Masters tournaments since 1960, rankings, and more.