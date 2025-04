Which golfers have won the most LPGA majors?

Open Extended Reactions

The LPGA hosts five major tournaments each year: the U.S. Women's Open, the Women's PGA Championship, the Chevron Championship, the Evian Championship and the Women's Open. Like men's golf, winning four majors gives an LPGA golfer a career Grand Slam. Winning all five is recognized as a super career Grand Slam. Only Karrie Webb has achieved this feat, winning her fifth major after the Evian Championship was added in 2013.

Which women's golfers have won the most majors?

Patty Berg, 15

Western Open (1958, 1957, 1955, 1951, 1948, 1943, 1941)

Titleholders Championship (1957, 1955, 1953, 1948, 1939, 1938, 1937)

U.S. Open (1946)

Mickey Wright, 13

Western Open (1966, 1963, 1962)

Titleholders Championship (1961, 1962)

U.S. Open (1964, 1961, 1959, 1958)

Women's PGA Championship (1963, 1961, 1960, 1958)

Louise Suggs, 11

Western Open (1953, 1949, 1947, 1946, 1948, 1943, 1941)

Titleholders Championship (1959, 1956, 1954, 1946)

U.S. Open (1952, 1949)

Women's PGA Championship (1957)

Annika Sorenstam, 10

Women's Open (2006, 1996, 1995)

Chevron Championship (2005, 2004, 2003)

U.S. Open (2005, 2002, 2001)

Women's PGA Championship (2003)

Babe Zaharias, 10

Western Open (1950, 1945, 1944, 1940)

Titleholders Championship (1952, 1950, 1947)

U.S. Open (1954, 1950, 1948)

