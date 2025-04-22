2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The only team competition on the PGA Tour tees off this week at TPC Louisiana.

Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry headline a 160-player field that will split up into teams of two at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. McIlroy and Lowry look to defend their title after defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff last season.

McIlroy will see his first action since winning the 2025 Masters and achieving the career Grand Slam.

The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds. Two rounds of foursomes (alternate shot) and two rounds of four-ball (best ball) will decide the championship team, with the winning duo receiving $1,329,400 and 400 FedEx Cup points apiece.

The event's two-man format has brought together players from their home countries, colleges or neighborhoods since 2017. Nick Hardy and Davis Riley own the tournament scoring record of 30-under 258 in 2023.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which notable teams will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

▪︎ Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

▪︎ Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

▪︎ Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

