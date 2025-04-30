Open Extended Reactions

World No. 4 Collin Morikawa has split with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac and reportedly has hired Joe Greiner to replace him.

Jakovac confirmed the news of his exit in a text message to Golfweek on Tuesday. It was first reported by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Jakovac had been Morikawa's only caddie since he turned professional in 2019. They've won six times on the PGA Tour, including two majors.

The hire of Greiner, which also was first reported by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, caps a whirlwind few weeks for the veteran caddie.

He chose to part ways with close friend Max Homa in early April.

Greiner then filled in for Justin Thomas' injured caddie Matt "Rev" Minister at the Masters and at the RBC Heritage, which Thomas won for his first tour victory in nearly three seasons. Thomas, No. 5 in world, said the arrangement was temporary until Minister recovered from his ailing back.

Morikawa's six years with Jakovac included victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Morikawa last won at the Zozo Championship in October 2023.

He has finished second twice in eight events this year (The Sentry in January, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March). For his career, Morikawa has 11 runner-up finishes, two thirds, 29 top-fives and 44 top-10 placings while making 109 of 129 cuts.

Morikawa and teammate Kurt Kitayama missed the cut last weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Morikawa's next scheduled event is the Truist Championship from May 8-11 in Philadelphia.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.