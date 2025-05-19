2025 Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch and PGA schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off winning the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Tour into Fort Worth, Texas, this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler, who resides in nearby Dallas, finished second in the event last season at Colonial Country Club behind winner Davis Riley. Scheffler placed in the top three in the Charles Schwab Challenge each of the past three seasons.

An overall payout of $9.5 million is on the line in Texas, with $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Charles Schwab Challenge?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 8:15 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 8:15 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Maverick McNealy

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Harris English

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

