The USGA kept the prize fund for this week's U.S. Open at $21.5 million, on par with the 2024 championship.

The U.S. Open remains the major championship with the most lucrative purse. The Masters raised its prize pool to $21 million in April, the PGA Championship was at $19 million and the most recent Open Championship (July 2024) paid out $17 million in prize money.

If Bryson DeChambeau wins the U.S. Open for a second straight year, he will receive the same prize money: $21.5 million. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau won $4.3 million at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. This weekend's champion at Oakmont Country Club will receive the same amount.

USGA CEO Mike Whan noted the explosion in golf purses this decade.

"When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 [million], so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger," he said Wednesday. "... Same, by the way, has happened on the women's side where we've gone from $5.5 [million] to $12 [million] in a similar period of time.

"We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who [wins], but at the same time we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So we feel comfortable."