Open Extended Reactions

IRVINE, Scotland -- Lee Westwood had rounds of 70-67 at Dundonald Links to earn his way into The Open, his first major since the former world No. 1 joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf three years ago.

Westwood was among 20 players who earned their places at Royal Portrush through Final Regional Qualifying, held over four courses in England and Scotland, each awarding five spots. He was among three LIV players from the 15 who showed up for qualifiers.

Westwood, a 52-year-old from England with 25 titles on the European tour and three Order of Merit titles, led the five qualifiers at Dundonald at 7-under 137.

"I've always said it's the greatest championship in golf and as a British player you get phenomenal support," Westwood said. "I'm just looking forward to enjoying the week at Portrush, seeing a few old friends and enjoying that golf course."

The Open is July 17-20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where Shane Lowry won in 2019. Westwood was one shot out of the lead through 36 holes before tying for fourth, nine shots behind Lowry.

Two other LIV Golf players, Lucas Herbert of Australia and Dean Burmester of South Africa, also earned spots in The Open. Herbert led qualifiers at West Lancashire, while Burmester led the way at Royal Cinque Ports.

Graeme McDowell, who grew up at Portrush, was among five LIV players who missed out at Royal Cinque Ports. That included Ian Poulter and his 21-year-old son Luke, who plays at Florida and was an alternate at the U.S. Open last month.

Seven other LIV players didn't make it, either finishing outside the top five or withdrawing in the middle of the round. Three others withdrew before it started. LIV Golf wrapped up an event in Dallas on Sunday, and players had to fly straight to the U.K. for qualifying.

Westwood was No. 1 in the world toward the end of 2010. He once was considered among the best never to have won a major, twice a runner-up at the Masters and missing out on a playoff by one shot at the U.S. Open (2008 at Torrey Pines) and British Open (2009 at Turnberry).

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.