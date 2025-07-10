It takes a few seconds for it to register with Patrick Reed after he makes a fantastic eagle from the fairway (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Even with the nickname Captain America, Patrick Reed knows he's a long shot to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team as a competitor on the LIV Golf circuit.

"I think it all comes down to next week at The Open," Reed said Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf Andalucia event at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Reed, 34, sits No. 36 in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings, which count LIV golfers' performances in only the majors. The former Masters champion finished third at Augusta this year and T23 at the U.S. Open but missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

In three previous Ryder Cup appearances, in 2016, 2018 and 2021, Reed posted a stellar 7-3-2 record.

"It's a hard one to answer," Reed said when asked about his shot at making U.S. captain Keegan Bradley's 12-man team for the September showdown at New York's Bethpage Black.

"... Really the next couple weeks I have to play some solid golf, go out and contend on Sundays, have a chance to win golf tournaments, and if I do that, then hopefully Keegan picks me. But at the end of the day, because we only get the majors that have points for the Ryder Cup, it's an uphill battle.

"The good thing is I feel like I'm in a good spot right now, as long as I go out and play well in the final major."

Reed is coming off his first LIV Golf title at Dallas last month. The 4Aces GC member ranks fourth in the individual season standings.

Reed's best finish at the Open Championship was a 10th-place showing in 2019. This year's final major begins next Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.