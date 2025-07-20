Who has won the Open Championship? All-time golf champions

Open Extended Reactions

Established in 1860, the Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament in the world. Owned and operated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the Open (also known as the British Open) is held in the United Kingdom every year. The event is the last of the four major championships played each year on the PGA Tour (Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open), historically taking place on the weekend of the third Friday in July.

Harry Vardon has the most all-time wins at the Open, taking home top honors in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship, the 153rd installment of golf's original major.

2025: Scottie Scheffler

2024: Xander Schauffele

2023: Brian Harman

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Collin Morikawa

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Shane Lowry

2018: Francesco Molinari

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Henrik Stenson

2015: Zach Johnson

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Phil Mickelson

2012: Ernie Els

2011: Darren Clarke

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2009: Stewart Cink

2008: Padraig Harrington

2007: Padraig Harrington

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Todd Hamilton

2003: Ben Curtis

2002: Ernie Els

2001: David Duval

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Paul Lawrie

1998: Mark O'Meara

1997: Justin Leonard

1996: Tom Lehman

1995: John Daly

1994: Nick Price

1993: Greg Norman

1992: Nick Faldo

1991: Ian Baker-Finch

1990: Nick Faldo

1989: Mark Calcavecchia

1988: Seve Ballesteros

1987: Nick Faldo

1986: Greg Norman

1985: Sandy Lyle

1984: Seve Ballesteros

1983: Tom Watson

1982: Tom Watson

1981: Bill Rogers

1980: Tom Watson

1979: Seve Ballesteros

1978: Jack Nicklaus

1977: Tom Watson

1976: Johnny Miller

1975: Tom Watson

1974: Gary Player

1973: Tom Weiskopf

1972: Lee Trevino

1971: Lee Trevino

1970: Jack Nicklaus

1969: Tony Jacklin

1968: Gary Player

1967: Roberto de Vicenzo

1966: Jack Nicklaus

1965: Peter Thomson

1964: Tony Lema

1963: Bob Charles

1962: Arnold Palmer

1961: Arnold Palmer

1960: Kel Nagle

1959: Gary Player

1958: Peter Thomson

1957: Bobby Locke

1956: Peter Thomson

1955: Peter Thomson

1954: Peter Thomson

1953: Ben Hogan

1952: Bobby Locke

1951: Max Faulkner

1950: Bobby Locke

1949: Bobby Locke

1948: Henry Cotton

1947: Fred Daly

1946: Sam Snead

1945: Canceled due to World War II

1944: Canceled due to World War II

1943: Canceled due to World War II

1942: Canceled due to World War II

1941: Canceled due to World War II

1940: Canceled due to World War II

1939: Dick Burton

1938: Reg Whitcombe

1937: Henry Cotton

1936: Alf Padgham

1935: Alf Perry

1934: Henry Cotton

1933: Denny Shute

1932: Gene Sarazen

1931: Tommy Armour

1930: Bobby Jones (amateur)

1929: Walter Hagen

1928: Walter Hagen

1927: Bobby Jones (amateur)

1926: Bobby Jones (amateur)

1925: Jim Barnes

1924: Walter Hagen

1923: Arthur Havers

1922: Walter Hagen

1921: Jock Hutchison

1920: George Duncan

1919: Canceled due to World War I

1918: Canceled due to World War I

1917: Canceled due to World War I

1916: Canceled due to World War I

1915: Canceled due to World War I

1914: Harry Vardon

1913: J.H. Taylor

1912: Ted Ray

1911: Harry Vardon

1910: James Braid

1909: J.H. Taylor

1908: James Braid

1907: Arnaud Massy

1906: James Braid

1905: James Braid

1904: Jack White

1903: Harry Vardon

1902: Sandy Herd

1901: James Braid

1900: J.H. Taylor

1899: Harry Vardon

1898: Harry Vardon

1897: Harold Hilton (amateur)

1896: Harry Vardon

1895: J.H. Taylor

1894: J.H. Taylor

1893: Willie Auchterlonie

1892: Harold Hilton (amateur)

1891: Hugh Kirkaldy

1890: John Ball (amateur)

1889: Willie Park Jr.

1888: Jack Burns

1887: Willie Park Jr.

1886: David Brown

1885: Bob Martin

1884: Jack Simpson

1883: Willie Fernie

1882: Bob Ferguson

1881: Bob Ferguson

1880: Bob Ferguson

1879: Jamie Anderson

1878: Jamie Anderson

1877: Jamie Anderson

1876: Bob Martin

1875: Willie Park Sr.

1874: Mungo Park

1873: Tom Kidd

1872: Tom Morris Jr.

1871: Canceled due to the lack of a trophy

1870: Tom Morris Jr.

1869: Tom Morris Jr.

1868: Tom Morris Jr.

1867: Tom Morris Sr.

1866: Willie Park Sr.

1865: Andrew Strath

1864: Tom Morris Sr.

1863: Willie Park Sr.

1862: Tom Morris Sr.

1861: Tom Morris Sr.

1860: Willie Park Sr.

