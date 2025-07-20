        <
        >

          Who has won the Open Championship? All-time golf champions

          Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship. David Cannon/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 20, 2025, 05:42 PM

          Established in 1860, the Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament in the world. Owned and operated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the Open (also known as the British Open) is held in the United Kingdom every year. The event is the last of the four major championships played each year on the PGA Tour (Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open), historically taking place on the weekend of the third Friday in July.

          Harry Vardon has the most all-time wins at the Open, taking home top honors in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship, the 153rd installment of golf's original major.

          Check out all-time winners of the tournament below.

          2025: Scottie Scheffler

          2024: Xander Schauffele

          2023: Brian Harman

          2022: Cameron Smith

          2021: Collin Morikawa

          2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

          2019: Shane Lowry

          2018: Francesco Molinari

          2017: Jordan Spieth

          2016: Henrik Stenson

          2015: Zach Johnson

          2014: Rory McIlroy

          2013: Phil Mickelson

          2012: Ernie Els

          2011: Darren Clarke

          2010: Louis Oosthuizen

          2009: Stewart Cink

          2008: Padraig Harrington

          2007: Padraig Harrington

          2006: Tiger Woods

          2005: Tiger Woods

          2004: Todd Hamilton

          2003: Ben Curtis

          2002: Ernie Els

          2001: David Duval

          2000: Tiger Woods

          1999: Paul Lawrie

          1998: Mark O'Meara

          1997: Justin Leonard

          1996: Tom Lehman

          1995: John Daly

          1994: Nick Price

          1993: Greg Norman

          1992: Nick Faldo

          1991: Ian Baker-Finch

          1990: Nick Faldo

          1989: Mark Calcavecchia

          1988: Seve Ballesteros

          1987: Nick Faldo

          1986: Greg Norman

          1985: Sandy Lyle

          1984: Seve Ballesteros

          1983: Tom Watson

          1982: Tom Watson

          1981: Bill Rogers

          1980: Tom Watson

          1979: Seve Ballesteros

          1978: Jack Nicklaus

          1977: Tom Watson

          1976: Johnny Miller

          1975: Tom Watson

          1974: Gary Player

          1973: Tom Weiskopf

          1972: Lee Trevino

          1971: Lee Trevino

          1970: Jack Nicklaus

          1969: Tony Jacklin

          1968: Gary Player

          1967: Roberto de Vicenzo

          1966: Jack Nicklaus

          1965: Peter Thomson

          1964: Tony Lema

          1963: Bob Charles

          1962: Arnold Palmer

          1961: Arnold Palmer

          1960: Kel Nagle

          1959: Gary Player

          1958: Peter Thomson

          1957: Bobby Locke

          1956: Peter Thomson

          1955: Peter Thomson

          1954: Peter Thomson

          1953: Ben Hogan

          1952: Bobby Locke

          1951: Max Faulkner

          1950: Bobby Locke

          1949: Bobby Locke

          1948: Henry Cotton

          1947: Fred Daly

          1946: Sam Snead

          1945: Canceled due to World War II

          1944: Canceled due to World War II

          1943: Canceled due to World War II

          1942: Canceled due to World War II

          1941: Canceled due to World War II

          1940: Canceled due to World War II

          1939: Dick Burton

          1938: Reg Whitcombe

          1937: Henry Cotton

          1936: Alf Padgham

          1935: Alf Perry

          1934: Henry Cotton

          1933: Denny Shute

          1932: Gene Sarazen

          1931: Tommy Armour

          1930: Bobby Jones (amateur)

          1929: Walter Hagen

          1928: Walter Hagen

          1927: Bobby Jones (amateur)

          1926: Bobby Jones (amateur)

          1925: Jim Barnes

          1924: Walter Hagen

          1923: Arthur Havers

          1922: Walter Hagen

          1921: Jock Hutchison

          1920: George Duncan

          1919: Canceled due to World War I

          1918: Canceled due to World War I

          1917: Canceled due to World War I

          1916: Canceled due to World War I

          1915: Canceled due to World War I

          1914: Harry Vardon

          1913: J.H. Taylor

          1912: Ted Ray

          1911: Harry Vardon

          1910: James Braid

          1909: J.H. Taylor

          1908: James Braid

          1907: Arnaud Massy

          1906: James Braid

          1905: James Braid

          1904: Jack White

          1903: Harry Vardon

          1902: Sandy Herd

          1901: James Braid

          1900: J.H. Taylor

          1899: Harry Vardon

          1898: Harry Vardon

          1897: Harold Hilton (amateur)

          1896: Harry Vardon

          1895: J.H. Taylor

          1894: J.H. Taylor

          1893: Willie Auchterlonie

          1892: Harold Hilton (amateur)

          1891: Hugh Kirkaldy

          1890: John Ball (amateur)

          1889: Willie Park Jr.

          1888: Jack Burns

          1887: Willie Park Jr.

          1886: David Brown

          1885: Bob Martin

          1884: Jack Simpson

          1883: Willie Fernie

          1882: Bob Ferguson

          1881: Bob Ferguson

          1880: Bob Ferguson

          1879: Jamie Anderson

          1878: Jamie Anderson

          1877: Jamie Anderson

          1876: Bob Martin

          1875: Willie Park Sr.

          1874: Mungo Park

          1873: Tom Kidd

          1872: Tom Morris Jr.

          1871: Canceled due to the lack of a trophy

          1870: Tom Morris Jr.

          1869: Tom Morris Jr.

          1868: Tom Morris Jr.

          1867: Tom Morris Sr.

          1866: Willie Park Sr.

          1865: Andrew Strath

          1864: Tom Morris Sr.

          1863: Willie Park Sr.

          1862: Tom Morris Sr.

          1861: Tom Morris Sr.

          1860: Willie Park Sr.

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.