Who has won the Open Championship? All-time golf champions

Established in 1860, the Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament in the world. Owned and operated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the Open (also known as the British Open) is held in the United Kingdom every year. The event is the last of the four major championships played each year on the PGA Tour (Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open), historically taking place on the weekend of the third Friday in July.
Harry Vardon has the most all-time wins at the Open, taking home top honors in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship, the 153rd installment of golf's original major.
Check out all-time winners of the tournament below.
2025: Scottie Scheffler
2024: Xander Schauffele
2023: Brian Harman
2022: Cameron Smith
2021: Collin Morikawa
2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Shane Lowry
2018: Francesco Molinari
2017: Jordan Spieth
2016: Henrik Stenson
2015: Zach Johnson
2014: Rory McIlroy
2013: Phil Mickelson
2012: Ernie Els
2011: Darren Clarke
2010: Louis Oosthuizen
2009: Stewart Cink
2008: Padraig Harrington
2007: Padraig Harrington
2006: Tiger Woods
2005: Tiger Woods
2004: Todd Hamilton
2003: Ben Curtis
2002: Ernie Els
2001: David Duval
2000: Tiger Woods
1999: Paul Lawrie
1998: Mark O'Meara
1997: Justin Leonard
1996: Tom Lehman
1995: John Daly
1994: Nick Price
1993: Greg Norman
1992: Nick Faldo
1991: Ian Baker-Finch
1990: Nick Faldo
1989: Mark Calcavecchia
1988: Seve Ballesteros
1987: Nick Faldo
1986: Greg Norman
1985: Sandy Lyle
1984: Seve Ballesteros
1983: Tom Watson
1982: Tom Watson
1981: Bill Rogers
1980: Tom Watson
1979: Seve Ballesteros
1978: Jack Nicklaus
1977: Tom Watson
1976: Johnny Miller
1975: Tom Watson
1974: Gary Player
1973: Tom Weiskopf
1972: Lee Trevino
1971: Lee Trevino
1970: Jack Nicklaus
1969: Tony Jacklin
1968: Gary Player
1967: Roberto de Vicenzo
1966: Jack Nicklaus
1965: Peter Thomson
1964: Tony Lema
1963: Bob Charles
1962: Arnold Palmer
1961: Arnold Palmer
1960: Kel Nagle
1959: Gary Player
1958: Peter Thomson
1957: Bobby Locke
1956: Peter Thomson
1955: Peter Thomson
1954: Peter Thomson
1953: Ben Hogan
1952: Bobby Locke
1951: Max Faulkner
1950: Bobby Locke
1949: Bobby Locke
1948: Henry Cotton
1947: Fred Daly
1946: Sam Snead
1945: Canceled due to World War II
1944: Canceled due to World War II
1943: Canceled due to World War II
1942: Canceled due to World War II
1941: Canceled due to World War II
1940: Canceled due to World War II
1939: Dick Burton
1938: Reg Whitcombe
1937: Henry Cotton
1936: Alf Padgham
1935: Alf Perry
1934: Henry Cotton
1933: Denny Shute
1932: Gene Sarazen
1931: Tommy Armour
1930: Bobby Jones (amateur)
1929: Walter Hagen
1928: Walter Hagen
1927: Bobby Jones (amateur)
1926: Bobby Jones (amateur)
1925: Jim Barnes
1924: Walter Hagen
1923: Arthur Havers
1922: Walter Hagen
1921: Jock Hutchison
1920: George Duncan
1919: Canceled due to World War I
1918: Canceled due to World War I
1917: Canceled due to World War I
1916: Canceled due to World War I
1915: Canceled due to World War I
1914: Harry Vardon
1913: J.H. Taylor
1912: Ted Ray
1911: Harry Vardon
1910: James Braid
1909: J.H. Taylor
1908: James Braid
1907: Arnaud Massy
1906: James Braid
1905: James Braid
1904: Jack White
1903: Harry Vardon
1902: Sandy Herd
1901: James Braid
1900: J.H. Taylor
1899: Harry Vardon
1898: Harry Vardon
1897: Harold Hilton (amateur)
1896: Harry Vardon
1895: J.H. Taylor
1894: J.H. Taylor
1893: Willie Auchterlonie
1892: Harold Hilton (amateur)
1891: Hugh Kirkaldy
1890: John Ball (amateur)
1889: Willie Park Jr.
1888: Jack Burns
1887: Willie Park Jr.
1886: David Brown
1885: Bob Martin
1884: Jack Simpson
1883: Willie Fernie
1882: Bob Ferguson
1881: Bob Ferguson
1880: Bob Ferguson
1879: Jamie Anderson
1878: Jamie Anderson
1877: Jamie Anderson
1876: Bob Martin
1875: Willie Park Sr.
1874: Mungo Park
1873: Tom Kidd
1872: Tom Morris Jr.
1871: Canceled due to the lack of a trophy
1870: Tom Morris Jr.
1869: Tom Morris Jr.
1868: Tom Morris Jr.
1867: Tom Morris Sr.
1866: Willie Park Sr.
1865: Andrew Strath
1864: Tom Morris Sr.
1863: Willie Park Sr.
1862: Tom Morris Sr.
1861: Tom Morris Sr.
1860: Willie Park Sr.
