PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- The Open Championship at Royal Portrush has its first hole-in-one.

English golfer John Parry's tee shot at the 192-yard No. 13 landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.

The hole-in-one took Parry to 4-under par for his round and 3 under for the tournament.

Parry, 38, is making his second appearance at The Open, after St. Andrews in 2022.