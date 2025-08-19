Scottie Scheffler hits one of the best shots of his career as he chips for birdie to extend his lead at the BMW Championship. (0:56)

ATLANTA -- Given his recent form, world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler probably didn't need any more help in trying to win this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Unfortunately for the rest of the 30-man field, Scheffler will have his regular caddie, Ted Scott, on his bag this week.

Scott missed the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis and the entire BMW Championship outside Baltimore, the first two legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, while tending to a family matter in Louisiana.

Last week, Michael Cromie helped Scheffler win for the fifth time this season at the BMW Championship. Cromie was Chris Kirk's caddie during the regular season.

When Scheffler was asked last week about Scott's availability for the Tour Championship, he seemed unsure.

"Ted's where he needs to be right now," Scheffler said. "I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be. I've been able to talk to him a few times. Family's in good spirits. Everybody seems to be doing well."