FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Bryson DeChambeau has been the recipient of harsh criticism ahead of this week's Ryder Cup, so United States captain Keegan Bradley went to bat for the polarizing LIV Golf star.

Bradley said he believes DeChambeau, the only U.S. player not on the PGA Tour, will be an X factor for the the Americans -- not just with his play, but with the energy he is set to bring to the home crowd at Bethpage Black.

"He's a really fiery player," Bradley said Tuesday. "When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not. We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson."

Bradley's comments came less than 24 hours after Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee ripped DeChambeau as a "captain's nightmare" and accused the two-time U.S. Open champion of drumming up "interest for himself" by promoting his YouTube channel rather than talking about the Ryder Cup.

"Bryson plays most of his golf on a tour where he mostly could be in the witness protection program," Chamblee said Monday during the Golf Channel's coverage of the Ryder Cup. "Nobody watches, he doesn't get any attention. So when he does come out, there's a bit of a circus-barker element to it to drum up some interest for himself."

European star Rory McIlroy also took a recent shot at DeChambeau, saying the "only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people."

DeChambeau, when asked earlier this year about potentially facing McIlroy in the Ryder Cup after the two were paired in the final round of the Masters, said that he intended to "chirp in [McIlroy's] ear" at Bethpage.

McIlroy responded to those comments last month during an interview with the Guardian.

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people," McIlroy told the Guardian. "That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others."

When asked Monday by Golf Channel if he had a response to McIlroy's comments, DeChambeau tried to take the high road.

"All I'm trying to do is inspire kids on YouTube," DeChambeau said. "Whatever Rory says and whatnot is great. He didn't mean anything by it. I'm excited, I hope we can have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to do what he's doing, great, no problem. Crowd's going to be on our side."

DeChambeau is set to play in his third Ryder Cup this week after not making the team in 2023. It will mark the first time he's playing in a Ryder Cup as a member of LIV Golf.

DeChambeau's U.S. teammates have so far heaped praise on him this week, making note about how much he's done to be involved with the team even though he doesn't play on the PGA Tour.

"I was telling Keegan, I feel like Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays," Xander Schauffele said Tuesday. "He's been great in the team room."

"I think what people don't realize, he's made a huge effort being a part of this team, flying to team dinners, showing up weeks that he's playing on the LIV to where we are on the PGA Tour just to be a part of that team," J.J. Spaun added. "Given his personality and his brand, he's great with the fans. I think that's going to be a huge attribute to the team this week."

Bradley noted the challenge DeChambeau faces of integrating himself into a team full of PGA Tour players, added that "he's done an exceptional job of making the extra effort."

Scheffler, who paired with DeChambeau in 2021 at Whistling Straits, called DeChambeau a "tremendous competitor" and a "great partner." The world No. 1 also noted that the kind of frenzy DeChambeau will be able to create is going to play a key role in their attempt at beating the Europeans.

"He brings a lot of energy, the people love him," Scheffler said. "I'm excited to unleash him this week."