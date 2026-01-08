Open Extended Reactions

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his 2026 debut at the American Express Championship later this month in La Quinta, California, tournament officials said Wednesday night.

Scheffler never has won the AmEx but does have a third-place finish in 2020, as well as a pair of top-20s. He didn't play last year after having hand surgery.

The tournament, to be held Jan. 22-25, will be the second of the year on the PGA Tour following next week's Sony Open in Hawaii. The usual opener, The Sentry, was canceled in October due to course conditions at water-deprived Kapalua.

Several big names already are in the AmEx field, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, defending champion Sepp Straka and up-and-coming star Luke Clanton.

Scheffler also has committed to the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 5-8, tournament officials said Wednesday night. He won there in 2022 and '23, with the former his first PGA Tour victory.

Scheffler is coming off another remarkable season, winning six times in 20 starts, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship. He had 17 top 10s and was in the top 25 in every start.