Homa on DeChambeau penalty at Open: 'He would never cheat'

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHPORT, England -- Golfer Max Homa came to Bryson DeChambeau's defense on Saturday after The R&A docked him with a two-stroke penalty for improving "the area of his intended swing" before his second shot on the fifth hole in the second round of The Open.

Homa, speaking to reporters after his 3-under 67 in Saturday's third round, said he didn't agree with The R&A's ruling, which dropped DeChambeau's score from 7 under to 5 under after the second round.

"All I know is I've known Bryson for a very long time, and he's an interesting human at times, but I know he would never cheat the game of golf," Homa said. "I don't really love how it happened. It's not that The R&A said that he did it intentionally, but that rule as a professional golfer feels like it's written inherently to protect against people trying to improve their lie.

"I just hope that doesn't create a narrative because I don't believe that of him."

TV replays showed DeChambeau approaching his tee shot in the native area and taking several high steps. It appeared that the tall fescue grass behind his ball lay down as a result.

The R&A's executive director of governance, Grant Moir, said in a statement Friday that the rule "applies even when the action is accidental, as it was in Bryson's case."

DeChambeau wasn't told of the penalty until after he finished what he believed was a round of 4-under 66, which would have put him one stroke behind 36-hole leader Lucas Herbert.

After his round, DeChambeau and R&A officials returned to the native area right of the fifth fairway, where the two-time U.S. Open winner reenacted his swing and passionately argued his case.

DeChambeau returned to the scoring area, and his score on the fifth hole was changed from a bogey 5 to a triple-bogey 7.

Homa said he saw only one angle of the incident in question and didn't think DeChambeau intentionally tried to improve his swing path.

"It's like you would try to call somebody out in junior golf because you could tell they were stomping around the ball," Homa said. "It didn't look like that to me. But that's not up to me. I just don't think that's in his character, so it's a shame I think that's kind of how it's being portrayed to some."

Russell Henley also watched replays of the swing in question and called it a "tough one" for DeChambeau.

"Every shot is so important," Henley said. "It's unfortunate, but I think everybody should be held accountable for the same rules. The issue with that to me is the fact that he's on TV every shot. If I played that hole yesterday, and I did the same thing, maybe they don't penalize me because maybe they don't see me do it. That's the tough part -- he's on TV every single shot."

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele said he hadn't yet spoken to DeChambeau, but didn't see anything out of the ordinary when he saw a replay.

"He's just stepping in how you'd normally step in to hit a golf shot," Schauffele said. "I think The R&A said something along the lines of whether it's intentional or not, it's still a penalty. It's a tough spot to be, obviously, when you're in high brush, kind of having to dance around to get to your golf ball is a tricky thing. It's not something we're used to doing that often."