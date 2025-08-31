Open Extended Reactions

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Fierceness overcame a poor start to win the $1 million Pacific Classic by 3 1/4 lengths at Del Mar on Saturday, beating Preakness and Haskell winner Journalism, who was the 2-5 favorite.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Fierceness ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.00. Trainer by Todd Pletcher, the 4-year-old colt shipped in from New York. He paid $5.20 as the second choice in the wagering.

Fierceness veered sharply in toward the temporary rail leaving the starting gate.

"I got him out of there, but he overreacted by pulling in the other direction," Velazquez said. "He got straightened out going into the first turn. I was able to save ground behind the leaders. On the back stretch, he was keen to go on, that's why I moved between horses going into the turn."

Journalism was last in the seven-horse field before rallying in the stretch but couldn't catch the winner.

Ultimate Gamble finished third and Indispensable was fourth.

With the victory, Fierceness earned a berth in the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at the seaside track north of San Diego in November. He finished second in the race last year.

Nysos, the slight morning-line favorite, was scratched hours before the race when Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert noticed minor bruising in a hind foot. Nysos has had health-related issues throughout his career. He missed most of his 3-year-old season because of nagging setbacks. He was coming off a 15-month layoff when he finished second in the Churchill Downs Stakes on May 3.