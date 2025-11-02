Open Extended Reactions

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America's richest race.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year's Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.

"Forever Young is an amazing horse," Yahagi said through a translator.

Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.

Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.

In Saturday's other races:

- Ireland-bred Ethical Diamond won the $5 million Turf by 1 1/4 lengths and paid $57.40 to win.

- Bentornato scored a two-length victory in the $2 million Sprint after finishing second last year. Irad Ortiz Jr. earned his second Cup win of the day and 23rd in his career.

- Scylla won the $2 million Distaff by five lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

- Britain-bred Notable Speech won the $2 million Mile by 1 1/2 lengths. He ran the distance on the grass in 1:33.66. It was the fourth time trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick have teamed to win the race.

- Gezora won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf and paid $20.20 to win at 9-1 odds.

- Splendora roared past her favored stablemate Hope Road at the top of the stretch for a four-length victory in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. Trainer Bob Baffert earned his 20th career Cup victory.

- Nysos held off stablemate Citizen Bull by a head to win the $1 million Dirt Mile, giving Baffert a 1-2 finish. The Hall of Fame trainer's 21st career Cup win put him in a tie for the all-time lead with Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.

- Shisospicy won the $1 million Turf Sprint by two lengths under Ortiz.