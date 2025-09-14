Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw is a winner again.

A 2-year-old filly co-owned by the 77-year-old Fox NFL Sunday analyst won the $251,250 Pocahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Taken by the Wind earned 10 qualifying points for next year's $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks and set up a potential start in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies on Oct. 31 at Del Mar.

The filly, purchased for $20,000, improved to 2-0 and earned $136,710 for the Grade 3 victory.

"I'm on cloud nine," said Bradshaw, whose filly is trained by Ken McPeek with Magdalena Racing and Graham Leveston.

Bradshaw owned Mission Impazible, who finished ninth in the 2010 Kentucky Derby and earned over $1.2 million in his career.

"I'm really into the breeding side of things. I've had a couple that I bred and sold," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "Primarily, I like to buy fillies so I can breed them and not studs because if I've got a good filly I can breed her after racing. If you don't win the big three [Triple Crown] races or Grade 1s with a stud, then their value is hard to come by."