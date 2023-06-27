Asian Kabaddi Championships: India make perfect start with big wins over South Korea, Chinese Taipei

India began their Asian Kabaddi Championship campaign in rollicking fashion by posting two massive wins on Tuesday in Busan, South Korea.

India began the day by thwarting South Korea 76-13 before comfortably beating Chinese Taipei 53-19 in their second game.

South Korea, sans veteran players Jang Kun Lee and Dong Geon Lee, were no match for India as they trailed 0-9 within the opening four minutes.

The Indian camp, studded with ace raiders such as captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar, made merry as they scored points for fun. The defence, led by old-timer Surjeet Singh, was on song throughout as India led 40-4 at the interval.

The second half was no different as the Indians barely broke a sweat. Aslam brought up his maiden Super 10 in national colours and India inflicted a 63-point defeat on South Korea, the host nation.

India were back in action within 90 minutes as they took on Chinese Taipei in their second game. Chinese Taipei were also playing their second match of the day, after losing 28-52 to Iran.

The game came alive in the seventh minute when Chung-Hao Tsai's superb ankle hold on Naveen saw his team get two points for the Super Tackle. Chinese Taipei trailed 5-6 at this point and held on, but Pawan inflicted an All Out soon after to give India a healthy 14-6 lead.

India went into the second half with a 21-12 lead and continued to dominate the proceedings. Chinese Taipei, who finished 2nd at the Bangabandhu Cup, put up a decent fight but it wasn't enough for them to swing the momentum.

India had a moment of bother towards the end of the first half when Naveen twisted his ankle during a raid and had to be subbed out. However, ESPN has learnt that the injury is not severe and that Naveen is likely to return to the mat tomorrow.

With eight minutes left, Pawan made way for Mohit Goyat and he combined with Sachin Tawar to seal a comfortable victory.

India will be in for a stiff challenge on Wednesday when they take on Japan at 11:30 am IST. Japan could prove to be a tricky opponent for India as they beat Hong Kong by a jaw-dropping 85-11 scoreline.