The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2, 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Giants facing Telugu Titans in the opening game.

The league stage of the new season will go on till February 21, 2024, and the rest of the schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. The PKL is returning to the 12-city caravan format for the 10th season.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from December 2-7. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues -- Bengaluru (December 8-13), Pune (December 15-20), Chennai (December 22-27), Noida (December 29 to January 3), Mumbai (January 5-10), Jaipur (January 12-17), Hyderabad (January 19-24), Patna (January 26-31), Delhi (February 2-7), Kolkata (February 9-14) and Panchkula (February16-21).

The opening week's matches will feature top stars Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar and Naveen Kumar.

Speaking about the schedule of the new season, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "As in the previous Seasons, this schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behaviour and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth season of our League."

Full schedule

Ahmedabad leg (Arena by Transstadia)

Dec 2, Saturday

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas

Dec 3, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Dec 4, Monday

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Dec 5, Tuesday

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Dec 6, Wednesday

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

Dec 7, Thursday

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Bengaluru leg (Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium)

Dec 8, Friday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Dec 9, Saturday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

Dec 10, Sunday

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Dec 11, Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas

Dec 12, Tuesday

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Dec 13, Wednesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pune leg (Balewadi Sports Complex)

Dec 15, Friday

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

Dec 16, Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dec 17, Sunday

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Dec 18, Monday

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas

Yoddhas Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dec 19, Tuesday

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Dec 20, Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Chennai leg (SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium)

Dec 22, Friday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

Dec 23, Saturday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas

Dec 24, Sunday

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Dec 25, Monday

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Dec 26, Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Dec 27, Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Noida leg (Noida Indoor Stadium)

Dec 29, Friday

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dec 30, Saturday

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dec 31, Sunday

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jan 1, Monday

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

Jan 2, Tuesday

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jan 3, Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Mumbai leg (Dome by NSCI)

Jan 5, Friday

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jan 6, Saturday

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 7, Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Jan 8, Monday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jan 9, Tuesday

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Jan 10, Wednesday

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Jaipur leg (SMS Indoor Stadium)

Jan 12, Friday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 13, Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors

Jan 14, Sunday

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates

Jan 15, Monday

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Jan 16, Tuesday

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jan 17, Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium)

Jan 19, Friday

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jan 20, Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas

Jan 21, Sunday

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jan 22, Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Jan 23, Tuesday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Jan 24, Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Patna leg (Patliputra Indoor Stadium)

Jan 26, Friday

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 27, Saturday

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas

Jan 28, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jan 29, Monday

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 30, Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

Jan 31, Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Delhi leg (Thyagaraj Sports Complex)

Feb 2, Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Feb 3, Saturday

U.P. Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans

Feb 4, Sunday

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

Feb 5, Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Feb 6, Tuesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas

Feb 7, Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Kolkata leg (Netaji Indoor Stadium)

Feb 9, Friday

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddhas

Feb 10, Saturday

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Feb 11, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 12, Monday

U.P. Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Feb 13, Tuesday

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

Feb 14, Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Panchkula (Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium)

Feb 16, Friday

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Feb 17, Saturday

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

U.P. Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 18, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

Feb 19, Monday

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Feb 20, Tuesday

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Feb 21, Wednesday

Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.