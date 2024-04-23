MBB recruiting: The top takeaways from the final 2024 player rank

Open Extended Reactions

The class of 2024 provided us with amazing prospects and moments throughout the season. Cooper Flagg's decision to reclassify up made the group extremely appealing and added immediate star power.

Flagg, along with others, raised the bar for this class and pushed it into the conversation for best ever. The 2024 group is strong and, more importantly, competitive. While the class of 2023 had its strengths, the 2024 group is far more talented at the top, and players on this list could make a significant difference for their respective programs next year.

"Everyone that I've seen or played against is competitive, it's a group that loves to win and hates to lose," said Boogie Fland, the No. 15 player in the ESPN Top 100 who won both a New York city and state championship at Archbishop Stepinac this season.

There are still a number of difference-makers on the board following massive coaching changes this offseason at some of the nation's biggest programs.

Keep in mind not all five-stars are built the same, however. They won't all reach the NBA, or even the NBA draft. Each develops at their own pace with some destined to impact college basketball as elite players and become one-and-dones while others will need multiple years to improve and produce before their chance to get drafted.

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard is a great example of the unexpected one-and-done prospect. He ranked No. 23 in his class as a high four-star at this time last year, but his improvement accelerated. All of these prospects must adjust to the physicality, speed, pace and IQ of the college game. With the prevalence of name, image and likeness, we will hopefully see more of these great players remain in school to fully develop, enjoy their college experience and have a long career in the game.

Below, find our latest updates, risers and new faces.