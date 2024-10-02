Open Extended Reactions

The basketball summer circuit is in the rearview mirror, and the beginning of the high school basketball season is not far. The Wootten 150 camp annually serves as a fall preview of sorts, providing a two-day, invite-only platform for some of the top high school players in the country.

This year was no different. The camp hosted 29 NBA team representatives, McDonald's All American committee members and national scouting services to evaluate talent. The camp was led and organized by Joe Wootten, chair of the McDonald's All American game, and his wife, Terri Lynn Wootten, who is the game's director. A mixture of terrific coaches from Nevada and the Washington D.C. area led their groups.

After a weekend of seeing all the players in action, here are the ones who stood out on the court. Production, basketball IQ, rebounding and defensive output were all taken into consideration, as were competitiveness, coachability and body language. Who could see an uptick in recruiting interest this year?

Nikolas Khamenia is the No. 35 recruit in the ESPN class of 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 10 | SF | Notre Dame commit