Last week, Link Academy out of Branson, Missouri took over the top spot in the SCNext Top 25 boys' basketball rankings after winning the Geico Nationals.

Link Academy, which finished 27-1, holds onto No. 1 in our final ranking of the 2022-23 season. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.), No. 25 last week, finished at No. 17 after winning the State Champions Invitational last weekend. Sidwell Friends (29-4) beat Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), which dropped three spots to No. 24, in the championship game.

Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of April 10, 2023, the final ranking of the season.

1. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 27-1

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 23-3

3. Duncanville (Texas) 29-1

4. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 24-6

5. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 22-3

6. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) 28-0

7. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 31-4

8. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 22-8

9. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 18-8

10. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 35-2

11. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 33-2

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 30-4

13. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 30-3

14. Columbus (Miami) 26-4

15. Camden (N.J.) 23-2

16. St. John's College HS (Washington, D.C.) 32-4

17. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 29-4

18. Ben Davis (Indianapolis) 33-0

19. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 30-1

20. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas) 34-3

21. Mount St. Joseph's (Baltimore, Md.) 38-4

22. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 27-10

23. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) 29-3

24. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 27-7

25. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 35-5