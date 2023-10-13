The 2023-24 men's college basketball season begins Nov. 6 with a full day's slate of games.
As practices ramp up, media days take place and rosters are set, ESPN will make sure you are prepared with everything you need to know.
The new season will culminate with the national championship taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on April 8.
Can reigning champion UConn orchestrate a repeat -- something that has yet to be done since Florida in 2006 and 2007 -- with a different looking squad? Or will we see a battle between the Way-Too-Early top two teams, Kansas and Duke? Will reigning Wooden Award winner Zach Edey take the trophy home again? What will the sport look like without Jim Boeheim, Mike Brey and Bob Huggins? Will we see Bronny James suit up for USC this season?
These and more are among the pressing questions ESPN's team of experts will be attempting to answer in the buildup to tipoff -- and until the national championship game.
Last updated: October 13, 2023
National coverage
Borzello: Your guide to six early-season college basketball tournaments
Conference coverage
Medcalf: Player of the year predictions for all 32 conferences
New faces in new places
Keeping track of all the player departures, transfers and additions, as well as coaching changes ahead of the new season.
By the numbers
Stats-based theories about the new season.
Throwbacks
Remembering the best of men's college basketball history.
Medcalf: The 25 best individual performances of the past 25 seasons
Medcalf: The 25 biggest "What if?" moments of the past 25 seasons
The 2024 NBA draft
The storylines that will affect who we see in an NBA jersey -- whether in one year or two.
Givony: How Cooper Flagg reclassifying affects the 2025 NBA draft
Givony: 2024 NBA mock draft: The newest French big who could go No. 1
Recruiting buzz
As the early signing period approaches, get to know the future college stars and how they've done after a busy summer.