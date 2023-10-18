Open Extended Reactions

A year ago at this time, expecting more than a dozen high-major jobs to change hands during the 2023 coaching carousel would have sounded incredibly far-fetched.

It was a long cycle, starting in January with Chris Beard's firing from Texas and Mike Brey's decision to step down at Notre Dame, and ending with Bob Huggins resigning from West Virginia in June less than 24 hours after being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. In between, there were certainly plenty of unforeseen twists and turns.

Syracuse announced in a simple press release mere hours after an ACC tournament loss that Jim Boeheim would not return as the school's men's basketball head coach after 47 seasons. Providence's Ed Cooley left his hometown school for conference rival Georgetown after Patrick Ewing was let go. Texas and Texas Tech made changes due to off-court issues less than two years after making hires -- and then Beard was hired at Ole Miss. Rick Pitino was hired at St. John's, and returns to the high-major level in New York.

What's the early read on the 2024 hot seat? We likely won't have former powerhouses like Georgetown and St. John's looking to make a return to their glory days, while it's too early to tell whether we'll bid farewell -- for one reason or another -- to one of the faces of the sport for the fourth year in a row like we have with Roy Williams (2021), Mike Krzyzewski (2022), Jay Wright (2022), Boeheim (2023) and Huggins (2023). If the past 10 months are any indication, though, the carousel never goes as planned.

Kenny Payne may be entering just his second second at the helm of Louisville, but his team will need to improve on last year's 4-28 performance to keep him out of the hot seat. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

The ACC starts with a coach who has seemingly been on the hot seat since the mid-2010s: