A year ago at this time, Jordan Hawkins was coming off a season in which he started just four games and averaged 5.8 points. Bryce Hopkins averaged 2.1 points during a disappointing freshman season at Kentucky before transferring. Olivier-Maxence Prosper was a role player and Kris Murray was in his brother's shadow.

Time is said to be a gift and to use it wisely.

Hawkins finished as a first-round pick and national champion with the UConn Huskies. Hopkins was a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection after averaging 15.8 points for the Providence Friars. Prosper averaged 12.5 points for the Marquette Golden Eagles and ended up as a first-round pick after impressing in pre-draft workouts. Murray followed a similar trajectory to his brother and put up 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Iowa Hawkeyes before leaving as a first-round pick.

There will again be breakouts this season, whether it's a transfer fitting in better at a new home, a former highly-touted recruit realizing his full potential or simply a freshman making a progression as a sophomore.

For the purposes of this list, we included only second-year players, so Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar -- who is generating rave reviews and even some NBA hype -- and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile -- a projected second-round pick -- weren't included. We also didn't include players who started 30-plus games last season, which precludes Dillon Mitchell, Mark Mitchell, Adem Bona and others from making this list, even if they're primed for huge steps forward from a statistical perspective.