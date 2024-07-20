Oklahoma's Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk reveal new expectations for the upcoming season and discuss things they'd like to see from their athletes on an SEC level. (2:58)

Top-25 guard Jeremiah Fears has committed to Oklahoma and plans to reclassify into the 2024 class, he announced Saturday, allowing him to suit up for the Sooners next season.

Fears decommitted from Illinois earlier this month, and Oklahoma quickly emerged as a potential landing spot.

"I love their staff and strength coach," Fears told ESPN. "They have NBA experience. Coach [Porter] Moser is a big development guy, a very successful coach, a great person and family man. I need to listen to the coaches and stay focused.

"I can help in transition, playing fast, scoring and playmaking. There is a great opportunity for me at OU and I know the SEC will be tough. I am ready to work and get on campus."

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Arizona Compass Prep (Arizona), Fears is ranked No. 24 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. With Moser losing his top three guards from last season, Fears will be leaned on immediately alongside transfers Duke Miles (High Point), Kobe Elvis (Dayton) and Brycen Goodine (Fairfield) in a new-look Oklahoma perimeter group.

"I feel I am ready to take the next step and reclass up in 2024 and be a freshman in college," Fears said. "I know I have a lot of work to do, especially on my body and in the film room. I have spoken with a lot of NBA players. My goal is to play in the NBA. They told me how I need to put my head down and work."

Fears, the younger brother of Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears, has a noticeable burst of speed in the open floor when attacking the basket. He's an effective ball handler who can get by defenders and either finish or find an open teammate. His ability to read ball screens and his on-ball defense are expected to move forward once he's on campus.

In five games at this month's Nike Peach Jam, Fears averaged 21.2 points and shot 38% from 3-point range. He had a 35-point outing against the NY Rens.