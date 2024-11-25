2024 Thanksgiving week NCAA basketball games: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Feast Week is back. ESPN's annual jam-packed, week-long slate of college basketball action returns, and the Shriners Children's Hospital Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Vegas Showdown, ESPN Events Invitational and NIT Season Tip-Off are again part of the offerings on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

The eight-team men's college basketball tournaments (Charleston Classic and Myrtle Beach) feature 12 games through three days, while the ESPN Events Invitational -- moving to a four-team format this year -- and the NIT Season Tip-Off includes four teams and four games through two days. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.

Feast Week also includes women's action, with ESPN showcasing the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Ball State, Baylor, Columbia, Indiana, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Villanova will compete for the crown in The Bahamas.

Here's more information about the 2024 event:

How can fans watch ESPN Feast Week?

*All times Eastern

2024 Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament at Imperial Arena in The Bahamas

Monday, Nov. 25

Championship - Noon on ESPN2

Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Duke vs. Kansas - 9 p.m. on ESPN

Seattle vs. Furman - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

Thursday, Nov. 28

Minnesota vs. Wichita State - Noon on ESPN2

Florida vs. Wake Forest - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

Third-place game - 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Championship - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

NIT Season Tip-Off at State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

Thursday, Nov. 28

Utah State vs. St. Bonaventure - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas - 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Third-place game - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Fans can catch all the action in the men's college basketball streaming hub and women's college basketball streaming hub.

How can fans access more college basketball content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN men's college basketball hub page and ESPN women's college basketball hub page for more.