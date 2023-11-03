Open Extended Reactions

IT'S ONE OF the greatest nicknames in baseball history: Mr. October.

And Corey Seager certainly seems to have done enough to earn the title.

The Texas Rangers shortstop just won his second World Series MVP Award, hitting .286 with three home runs, six runs and six RBIs in the five-game victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. His bottom-of-the-ninth, game-tying two-run home run in Game 1 was the biggest hit of the series; he homered again in Games 3 and 4; then he went 2-for-4 in the clincher, including starting the winning rally in the seventh inning with a single that broke up Zac Gallen's no-hit bid.

For the entire postseason, Seager hit .318/.451/.682 with six home runs, 12 extra-base hits, 18 runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games as the Rangers ended a 62-season championship drought. He won his first World Series MVP honor back in 2020, when he hit .400 with two home runs and seven runs as the Dodgers beat the Rays in six games. He was also the NLCS MVP that year when he slugged five home runs in seven games against the Braves.

In other words: Those are some serious credentials for the moniker of the king of the month.

Unlike Reggie Jackson -- the original Mr. October -- Seager would be the last person to say he deserves to share the nickname, even if he does join Jackson and two pitchers, Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson, as the only two-time World Series MVP winners.

But for the first time since Jackson, it feels like a debate worth having -- so we'll just have to let his numbers do the talking for him.