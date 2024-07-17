Open Extended Reactions

As we get ready for the second half of the MLB season, let's look back at the storylines that dominated the first half of the season and whether they might continue over the final two-plus months.

We're sticking to on-the-field stuff here, so we won't include off-the-field narratives such as the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal, the five players suspended for violating the league's sports betting policy (including San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, who received a lifetime ban) and anything to do with the relocation plans of the Oakland Athletics.

Among the honorable mentions that we won't get into: the struggles of the defending champion Texas Rangers, Elly De La Cruz's potential 80-30 season, the roller-coaster season for the New York Mets, Garrett Crochet's surprising breakout as a starter, Mookie Betts playing shortstop, the hot starts from Japanese pitchers Shota Imanaga and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and a season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr.

Now on to the top 10 storylines of the 2024 season up until the All-Star break.